Los Angeles, Aug 6 (PTI) Actor Alyssa Milano has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her test results and said that her positive antibody results came after she previously received three false negatives.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for two weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me.

"I lost nine pounds in two weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible," Milano wrote alongside a photo of hers wearing an oxygen mask.

The actor further said that she experienced "basically every Covid symptom" in late March but still, she tested negative for coronavirus twice.

Milano's COVID-19 antibody test also came out negative, after she felt a "bit better" for sometime.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibody tests check antibodies in a person's blood to see if they were previously exposed to the virus.

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab.

"I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19," Milano said.

The actor asked her followers to be "aware that our testing system is flawed" and added that she will be donating plasma to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life.

"Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt," Milano concluded her post.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 18 million.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the US leads the count with 4.8 million, followed by 2.8 million in Brazil and 1.9 million in India.

The US also has the highest number of deaths with 158,268, followed by 97, 256 in Brazil and 49,698 in Mexico.

