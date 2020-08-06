Sushant Singh Rajput's case has now been handed over to CBI after Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation for a CBI probe. The cold war between Mumbai and Bihar Police with respect to the jurisdiction over the case was making the case even more murkier and hence the centre finally gave permission for a go-ahead to Bihar Government to transfer the case to CBI. In a latest update, CBI has now responded to the case being handed over to them and mentioned that they are in touch with Bihar police. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Centre Tells Supreme Court That It Has Accepted Bihar’s Recommendation for CBI Probe Into Actor’s Death.

As reported by ANI, CBI responding to Sushant Singh Rajput's case said, "After getting the notification from Government of India, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police." Further updates on their investigation are yet to be revealed. It will now be interesting to see how CBI uses the reports and investigations earlier carried out by Mumbai Police to help solve the case. During its investigation, Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of 56 people so far in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says 'There Can't Be Transfer Of a Case Which Had No Legal Basis For Bihar to Get Involved'.

Check Out CBI's Update on the Case Here:

After getting the notification from Government of India, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police: Central Bureau of Investigation on #SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/tfSStXyVcQ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

Earlier today, Bihar Police chief said on Thursday that its officer Vinay Tiwari has still not been exempted from home quarantine and that the department may consider taking the legal route on the issue. Speaking about the same, Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Mumbai police’s move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. The Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter."

