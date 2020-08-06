The celebration of the festival of Raksha Bandhan took place recently and looks like Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are still in a mood for celebration. They are one of the cutest brother-sister duo in Bollywood and are often seen pulling each other's leg with funny comments and posing stylishly in their pictures together on Instagram. We had recently also seen Sara and Ibrahim going out on bicycle rides amid lockdown. Recently, Sara took to Instagram to share a post on their 'post Rakhi bonding' as she shared a few pictures with her brother. Sara Ali Khan Is Throwing Us Major Monsoon Shades in Her Sizzling Neon Bikini and a Unicorn (View Pics).

In her new post, Sara shared pictures of her and Ibrahim hanging out together with their bicycles. Sharing the cute pictures, she wrote, "Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’. To see more please like share and subscribe." The pictures received a lot of love from Sara's fans who left their comments saying, "beautiful" and "best bro-sister" on her post. Sara Ali Khan Performing Yoga amid Greenery Will Make Your Sunday Serene and Peaceful! Check out the Diva's Latest Instagram Post.

Check Out the Post Here:

The Raksha Bandhan celebration for the Kapoor-Khan family was a big one and we recently saw pictures of Soha Ali Khan celebrating Rakhi with brother Saif Ali Khan. Also adorable pictures of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan's Raksha Bandhan celebration were shared by Soha on her Instagram.

