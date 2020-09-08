Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday started filming his next project, the web series "Zidd".

The actor, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video series "Breathe: Into The Shadows", took to Twitter to share the announcement.

"By God's grace and your blessings we started shooting for #Zidd today. Love you all," he tweeted along with a picture of the clapper board from the sets.

Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, "Zidd" also stars "Aisha" actor Amrita Puri.

The Zee5 original series follows the inspiring story of a couple, played by Sadh and Puri, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments.

"Zidd" is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar and also stars Sushant Singh.

It has been produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. PTI

