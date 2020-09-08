Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is known to break the rules in her own swagger manners. Be it trolling the trolls or be it making her own fashion statements, our girl is 'Asli Sona' in everything that she does. Recently, she stunned fans with her glamorous presence on the cover of Elle India Magazine's September 2020 issue. She donned various outfits and looks for this bossy shoot. Sonakshi Sinha Is Thankful to Mumbai Police As Cops Arrest the Actress’ Cyber Bully.

In the series of pictures, she is seen posing elegantly in a very retro vibed set-up. Although she was seen in a bawsy grey pant-suit look on the cover, the rest of the looks are girly and cute.

In most of these shoots, she has used the outfits by Marks and Spencer, including her cover look, her black midi dress and also her polka dotted monochrome dress. Her all-covered in neon outfit was by Lovebirds X Smoke Lab. Her jumpsuit was by Arjun Saluja's Rishta. Take a look at these gorgeous snaps below along with the starry cover of course!

The Cover Girl

Polka Dot Magic

Hello?

Neon Thunder

Before The Spotlight!

Elle India quoted the Dabangg actress saying, "For 10 years, I took the vile comments thinking I can’t do anything because I wasn’t aware of the laws that are in place. A lot of women feel like there may be a certain shame that comes with it, or they feel like it’s too tedious a process. But I think we need to step up, and not let this happen to ourselves, or others around us. The minute you report one person, you’ll probably be saving fifty other women going through that.”

