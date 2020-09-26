Los Angeles, Sep 26 (PTI) Actor Lily Collins and writer-director Charlie McDowell are engaged.

The 31-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram account.

“I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together...” the actor, daughter of singer Phil Collins,” captioned the series of photos clicked during and after the proposal.

McDowell, 37, also posted the pictures from the proposal on his account on the photo-video sharing platform.

The duo first sparked dating rumours last year in July and in August, the “Emily in Paris” actor made her relationship social media official, by sharing a picture with McDowell. PTI

