Poonam Pandey turned a new leaf in her life when she married boyfriend Sam Bombay. And turned another lead in a few days when she filed an assault complaint against her husband and announced separation. However, in a new interview, the model has said that she will be taking her complaint back as her husband is crying. As per the lady, this was not a first-time incident. But this time, she was beaten up so bad, she called it 'half murder'. "I have to take that complaint back," Poonam Pandey told SpotBoyE. Poonam Pandey To End Her Marriage With Sam Bombay, Says ‘I Can’t Take The Abuse Anymore’.

"Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don't know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him, I got a

Poonam also added that she did not call the police on her husband, but the authority was intimated by the hotel staff after hearing the commotion in the couple's room. "They came in and saw everything that was happening there inside. My face was swollen. I had marks on my body and they could see everything. They decided to take the action and of course, I was very much angry because it was happening with me continuously and in that anger, I took that legal action against him," she added.

She further revealed that she doesn't know if she wants to end her marriage or not. Poonam added that her family doesn't want her to be with Sam Bombay.

