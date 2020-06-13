Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertenment News | 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Gets Sophomore Season Order from NBC

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:47 AM IST
Entertenment News | 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Gets Sophomore Season Order from NBC
Los Angeles, Jun 13 (PTI) NBC has renewed its popular musical comedy series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" for a second season.

Created by Austin Winsberg, the show premiered on the network in January this year, reported Variety.

It features actor Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a computer programmer who discovers she has the ability to hear the innermost thoughts of people as songs.

Each episode features multiple song-and-dance numbers that develop the storyline.

"We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' and how much joy it brought to everyone," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

"We're thrilled to bring it back and can't wait to see how Zoey's journey continues," they added.

The series also stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, and others.

Winsberg executive produces it alongside Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

