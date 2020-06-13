Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has turned a year older on June 13! The actress’ fans have been sharing numerous posts across social media platforms to extend their heartfelt wishes on this special day. From sharing pics of her amazing red carpet moments, to videos of her dance numbers, looks of her from films, and much more, fans of Disha have been sharing adorable posts on social media. But the one that has turned out to be everyone’s favourite is the birthday post shared by Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani Birthday: 5 Hit Songs Of Bollywood’s Hottie That Will Get You Grooving!

Tiger Shroof took to Instagram to wish Disha Patani on her birthday. The duo who have worked together in numerous projects together, share a great bond even off-screen. Seeing their onscreen and off-screen chemistry, fans often label them as ‘made for each other’. On the occasion of Disha’s birthday, Tiger shared a cute throwback video and wished his ‘rockstar’. In this video, Disha can be seen flaunting her moves to the music being played in the background. “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani,” wrote Tiger in the caption. Disha Patani Birthday: 7 Pics of the Stunning Bollywood Diva That Are Piping Hot!

Tiger Shroff’s Birthday Post For Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram 3 waffles and 3 pancakes later 😂...happy birthday rockstar❤️ @dishapatani A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:51pm PDT

Although Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have never hesitated to make joint appearances in public or step out for any casual outing, the duo has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Fans are just waiting to hear the official announcement from the lovely couple!

