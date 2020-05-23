Environment News | Delhi's Air Quality in 'moderate' Category; Overall AQI Clocks at 162

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the commencement of vehicular movement in the capital and nearby regions, the pollution level in Delhi docked in the higher end of the 'moderate' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 162 at 9 am on Saturday.

The concentrations of major polluting particles including PM10 and PM2.5 docked at 193 and 79 respectively.

As per the data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board, some major areas of the capital such as Sirifort, Delhi University and Indira Gandhi International Airport, the air quality was recordedat 130, 184 and 130 respectively.

Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk, which is a popular market, recorded the air quality in the poor category with the concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 at 157 and 211 respectively.

Ashok Vihar, ITO, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded an overall AQI value of 207, 243, 229, and 223 respectively. (ANI)

