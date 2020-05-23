Suhana Khan Celebrates Her Lockdown Birthday in Style as She Posts Gorgeous Slo-Mo Videos on Turning 20! (View Post)

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 20 on May 22. Wishes poured in for Suhana from well-wishers, friends and family. One of the sweetest posts was shared by one of Khan's closest friends, Ananya Panday. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took to Instagram to share a few childhood pictures of the duo as she wrote, "Always got your back" along with one of the pictures. Not just this, she also shared a special post with their recent picture and wrote about Suhana always being a little one to her. Considering we are in the middle of a lockdown currently, Suhana had to celebrate her birthday at home. Suhana Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter’s Pics With Her Family And Besties Are Too Good To Miss!

Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous maxi dress as she wrote, "I'm 20". In the slo-mo capture, she is seen with her long wavy tresses getting some evening breeze as she was all smiling. The pictures are certainly to die for as Suhana looks beyond gorgeous in them. After recently making her Instagram a public account, the fan following for SRK's daughter has only shot up. Even before making a Bollywood debut, Suhana already has fan clubs on social media. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

Check Out Suhana Khan's Post Here:

While it is still unknown if and when Suhana will make her Bollywood debut, everyone has already been impressed with her acting talents with the release of her short film, The Grey Part Of Blue.