Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Some places in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Khurja, Bulandshahr, Jhangirabad, Greater Noida, Guloti, Siyana, and Narora during the next two hours," the MeT department tweeted.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Witnessing Para Dropping & Scoping Weapons at Stakna, Leh: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

According to IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and West Bengal are also likely to be battered by rains today.

"Strong wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest, Westcentral, Northcentral and East-central Arabian Sea. Squally weather along and off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Karnataka-Kerala coasts," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Also Read | India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark With the Highest Single-Day Spike of 34,956 COVID-19 Cases And 687 Deaths.

The weatherman has advised fishermen not to venture into Sea over these areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)