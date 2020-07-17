New Delhi, July 17: The total coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 10 mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths on Friday. The positive cases increased to 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated people improved to 6,35,757 and the death toll jumped to 25,602, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst-affected states with a total of 2,84,281 cases and the death toll increased to 11,194. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with a total of 156369 cases and the third worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic is Delhi with a total of 1,18,645 cases. COVID-19 in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Despite a Large Population, We Can Claim to Have Performed Better Than Any Other Country'.
India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark:
#COVID19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zSRgtW5iAy
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|47
|133
|0
|180
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18159
|19393
|492
|38044
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|387
|153
|3
|543
|4
|Assam
|6818
|12888
|48
|19754
|5
|Bihar
|7549
|14018
|197
|21764
|6
|Chandigarh
|164
|476
|11
|651
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1260
|3451
|21
|4732
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|179
|371
|2
|552
|9
|Delhi
|17407
|97693
|3545
|118645
|10
|Goa
|1272
|1817
|19
|3108
|11
|Gujarat
|11289
|32103
|2089
|45481
|12
|Haryana
|5495
|18185
|322
|24002
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|382
|984
|11
|1377
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5488
|6446
|222
|12156
|15
|Jharkhand
|2069
|2513
|42
|4624
|16
|Karnataka
|30661
|19729
|1032
|51422
|17
|Kerala
|5376
|4862
|37
|10275
|18
|Ladakh
|176
|970
|1
|1147
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5562
|14127
|689
|20378
|20
|Maharashtra
|114947
|158140
|11194
|284281
|21
|Manipur
|635
|1129
|0
|1764
|22
|Meghalaya
|309
|66
|2
|377
|23
|Mizoram
|112
|160
|0
|272
|24
|Nagaland
|525
|391
|0
|916
|25
|Odisha
|4436
|10877
|79
|15392
|26
|Puducherry
|774
|947
|22
|1743
|27
|Punjab
|2587
|6277
|230
|9094
|28
|Rajasthan
|6666
|19970
|538
|27174
|29
|Sikkim
|155
|88
|0
|243
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46717
|107416
|2236
|156369
|31
|Telangana
|13327
|27295
|396
|41018
|32
|Tripura
|676
|1604
|3
|2283
|33
|Uttarakhand
|937
|2995
|50
|3982
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|15720
|26675
|1046
|43441
|35
|West Bengal
|13679
|21415
|1023
|36117
|Cases being reassigned to states
|531
|531
|Total#
|342473
|635757
|25602
|1003832
On the global front, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 13.8 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,114, according to the Worldometers tracker. The number of recoveries worldwide has reached 8,197,400.
