At the same time, environmentalists, state and local governments, and even the United Nations are seriously considering how to reduce e-waste in light of the exponential growth in the volume of used electronics being wasted.

As we are all about to celebrate World Environment Day (June 5), e-waste management is indeed an important topic to discuss. E-waste is a significant environmental issue that affects everyone in the world and poses considerable health risks to anyone who handles it carelessly.

Eliminating these environmental risks is only one aspect of reducing e-waste. Recycling components from e-waste consumes a lot less energy than producing new ones, therefore minimising e-waste also helps us save resources and lowers the amount of energy required to produce these items.

Talk to any family member or friend who recently purchased a new smartphone or laptop or who simply intends to dispose of their old ones about recycling it.

Sharing your information about the negative effects of hoarding or even throwing away those devices is equally crucial because it offers individuals motivation to follow your recommendations.

There are many ways if you look at the management of e-waste.

Purchase products with longer shelf life: This will reduce the time of purchasing new ones or replacing them. You will be able to use it for a longer time.

Repair old device: Rather than going for a new one, prefer to get your devices repaired as long as it works.

Rely less on devices: Look for multipurpose gadgets if you don't need any more. Additionally, inform your others also on the risks associated with e-waste.

Opt for eco-friendly devices: Purchase products with energy-saving stars or those which assure save energy consumption.

Security reasons: Another reason not to throw your electronic gadgets carelessly is the fact that your personal data will still be there even if you erase it. Before disposing of your device, recycling businesses can thoroughly clean it, making it hard for cybercriminals to access such information.

Teach your kids about e-waste management and tell them about the benefits of recycling them

Recycling all used devices is essential since improperly disposing of e-waste is now getting riskier, particularly as the amount of e-waste has grown. (ANI)

