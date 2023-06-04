New Delhi, June 4: A fire broke out at a madarsa in east Delhi on Sunday evening, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that 5.41 p.m., a call regarding fire in a metre at a madarsa in Gali no-6, New Brijpuri near Jagatpuri police station was received. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Slums of Jahangirpuri Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

A fire broke out at a madarsa in east #Delhi on Sunday evening, a fire department official said. "As road is very narrow, so fire tenders are facing difficulties to reach the scene. Further details are awaited," said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg. pic.twitter.com/Slbp4WJt6j — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2023

"A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. "As road is very narrow, so fire tenders are facing difficulties to reach the scene. Further details are awaited," Garg added.

