Environment Wins of the Week

Good news about the state of the planet might seem to be in short supply, but it’s out there. Each week, DW’s environment desk brings you what went right.Drinking from the sea

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As global temperature rise continues, intensifying heat waves and water scarcity in many regions, there is a growing need to make our oceans drinkable. There are currently as many as 20,000 desalination plants around the world, but they often operate at an environmental cost. This new technology could solve that issue.

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Electric cars surge in Ethiopia

Two years ago, Ethiopia became the first country in the world to ban the import of fossil fuel-powered vehicles — a move that's transforming its transport system. More than 100,000 of the 1.2 million registered vehicles are now electric and the east African country is aiming for a 500,000 EV share by 2030. A model to follow?

New life returns to India's ghost villages

Abandoned as climate change made farming unreliable, rural villages in India's northern Uttarakhand state are coming back to life. A new wave of entrepreneurs is moving in and cultivating climate-resilient crops such as hemp and Damask roses, used for rosewater and essential oils. These initiatives create jobs, revive traditional knowledge and offer new hope for rural communities.

Seahorse poachers become tour guides

Fueled by a global demand for traditional Chinese medicine, illegal trade once threatened seahorses in Vilanculos, Mozambique. Now a community-led conservation project is reversing the damage. Former poachers who have turned to protecting the little marine species earn an income by offering guided seahorse safaris.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).