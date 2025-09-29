Despite progress in climate change action, the continent's environment is being seriously degraded according to a new report. It stresses this poses a threat to competitiveness and quality of life on the continent.Europe’s environment is struggling, according to a report today from the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Also Read | Entertainment News | Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra Share How They Joined Shashank Khaitan’s Rom-com.

It states that nature in Europe is facing levels of degradation, overexploitation and biodiversity loss that pose a direct threat to European stability, security and living standards.

Also Read | Business News | OyeGifts Launches Diwali Special Express Gift Hampers & Fresh Flowers Delivered Same Day!.

The report, which is released every five years by the Copenhagen-based EU agency, is the most comprehensive assessment of the environment, climate and sustainability in the region.

Despite progress in areas such as cutting greenhouse gas emissions and ramping up renewable energy, it said the overall state of Europe's environment is "not good".

EU officials stressed the report was a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining and strengthening green policies and ambitions.

"Delaying or postponing our climate targets would only increase costs, deepen inequalities, and weaken our resilience," said Teresa Ribera, senior EU official in charge of green transition and competition. She added protecting nature was an investment in competitiveness and the well-being of European citizens.

Biodiversity and ecosystem decline set to continue

Unsustainable production and consumption patterns driven by the food system are leading to a decline in biodiversity across European land and water. An estimated 80% of protected habitats are in a poor or bad state and 60-70% of soils are degraded.

This downwards trend is on track to continue, with the report stating the EU's nature restoration targets for 2030 were unlikely to be met.

Water resources in the EU are also under "severe pressure", with water stress currently impacting around a third of Europe’s territory and population and only 37% of surface water bodies maintaining positive ecological status. Agriculture was responsible for much of this degradation, with fertilizer and pesticides impacting water quality and leading to a loss of aquatic life.

The EU’s "carbon sink" has also declined by around 30% over the last decade due to factors such as more frequent and widespread tree logging, intense wildfires and droughts.

Carbon sinks such as forests and oceans are important in the fight against climate change as they draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Climate change an urgent challenge

The impacts of accelerating climate change remain an "urgent challenge", according to the report.

Europe is the fastest warming continent on the planet, with temperatures increasing at double the global average rate. Amid record breaking heatwaves this summer, countries across the continent battled intense wildfires, which burned through more than a million hectares of land.

While Europe has made strides in reducing greenhouse gases by 37% compared to 1990 and doubling renewable energy in electricity generation, transport emissions have only marginally reduced. Much of the sector remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

Reductions have been similarly limited in agriculture, which contributes 93% of the EU’s ammonia air emissions and is the biggest cause of pollinator decline and soil degradation.

Protecting nature key to economy and security

The report stresses throughout that natural resources provide the bedrock for Europe’s economic prosperity, with close to three-quarters of businesses being "critically dependent" on ecosystem services such as water supply and healthy soils.

"We need to rethink the link between the environment and the economy and look at the protection of nature as an investment, not a cost," said Jessika Roswall, a senior EU environmental commissioner. "Healthy nature is the basis for a healthy society, a competitive economy and a resilient world."

The report argues that decarbonizing the economy, shifting towards a circular economy low in waste, reducing pollution and more responsible management of natural resources is urgently needed. Protecting nature will also help ensure vital aspects of European well-being such as food security and clean drinking water.

Green jobs, innovation and sustainable finance were all highlighted as potential ways of securing progress and grounds for optimism. The report says more investment in the green transformation of industry could lead to Europe becoming a global leader in developing technologies to decarbonize highly polluting industries such as steel and cement.

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).