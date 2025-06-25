The Senate has now passed an anti-fast fashion bill targeting budget-friendly platforms like Shein and Temu, pointing to the environmental damage and unfair competition they create. However, this approved version of the bill has softened some of the original proposals, drawing criticism from various quarters, including the bill’s author, who expressed disappointment over the influence of lobbying on the legislation. Fashion Critics: From Anonymous to Vocal – Is Our Perception of Fashion Changing?

As it stands, the French government is poised to regulate ultra-fast fashion, pending final approval from the EU. The proposed legislation aims to cut down the environmental footprint linked to low-cost, high-volume clothing and address the market imbalances caused by ultra-fast fashion giants by regulating advertising and imposing fines on companies that don't adhere to specified environmental standards. The bill will next be reviewed by a joint committee of senators and lower house deputies before it can secure final adoption by the European Commission. Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 – Indian Sartorialism, Positioned Within the Magnified Game Board by Architect Binoy Jain, Explores Tactile Dandyism.

In summary, the legislation will affect both traditional fast fashion players, like Spanish giant Zara, and ultra-fast fashion brands such as Shein and Temu. It will require fast fashion companies to give their customers clear information about the environmental impact of their products. Fines of at least 10 euros per item by 2030 will be imposed on larger companies that fail to meet environmental criteria, which is expected to hit brands like Shein and Temu particularly hard, as the measure focuses on the number of styles offered rather than the total garments sold.

Additionally, the bill will ban the advertising of fast fashion and ultra-fast fashion items and impose sanctions on influencers promoting these products. Over a year after the anti-fast fashion law was passed in the French National Assembly, the "right-leaning Senate reworked the bill to focus mainly on Chinese online retailers" and the "destructive" model of ultra-fast fashion, according to Bloomberg.

This legislation forms part of France’s broader strategy to curtail a surge in disposable garment imports, which critics argue undermine sustainability goals and harm the domestic industry. The Ministry for Ecological Transition notes that a handful of fast fashion platforms rake in over €5 billion in sales annually in France. Between 2010 and 2023, the number of garments entering the French market soared from 2.3 billion to 3.2 billion, as reported by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency. Today, that translates to more than 48 garments per resident each year, with 35 items disposed of every second.

The implications of this legislation go beyond environmental concerns. At its core, the bill aims to tackle the systemic overproduction of cheap, short-lived clothing that fuels overconsumption and creates extensive waste. From the outset, it received wide political backing, passing unanimously in the National Assembly in June 2023—an exceptional display of unity around the need for climate and industrial reform.

