Mumbai, June 5: On the occasion of World Environment Day, actress and newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut participated in a special tree plantation initiative under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’ Taking to social media, Kangana revealed that she planted a sapling at her Delhi residence to mark the day, dedicating the gesture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her post, the actress expressed heartfelt gratitude to environmental warriors who tirelessly work to protect and restore the Earth’s natural resources. She acknowledged those who have devoted their lives to saving rivers, cleaning the planet—particularly the oceans—from plastic waste, and nurturing the soil. World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Initiative (See Pics and Video).

Kangana Ranaut Plants Sapling at Her Delhi Residence

Today, on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we strengthened the #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative by honourable @narendramodi ji with a special tree plantation drive. I planted a sapling at my Delhi house. Also on this environment day we pay heartfelt gratitude to all those who have dedicated their… pic.twitter.com/2qSKfnLEDz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 5, 2025

Ranaut shared a series of photos in which she is seen planting a sapling at her residence in Delhi. For the caption, she wrote, “Today, on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we strengthened the #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative by honourable @narendramodi ji with a special tree plantation drive. I planted a sapling at my Delhi house. Also, on this environment day we pay heartfelt gratitude to all those who have dedicated their lives to saving the soil and the rivers also cleaning the planet especially oceans from plastic waste.”

The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative was launched last year on the occasion of World Environment Day. The initiative encourages individuals to plant trees in honor of their mothers, symbolizing love, care, and nurturing—values that also extend to our planet. On June 5, Prime Minister Modi launched the second phase of the nationwide tree plantation campaign, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, at Mahavir Jayanti Park in New Delhi. The initiative, which urges individuals to plant a tree in honor of their mothers, has entered its 2.0 version with a renewed goal—planting 10 crore trees across India between June 5 and September 30. World Environment Day 2025: Essential Tips and Beginner’s Guide To Embrace Sustainable Travel for a Greener, Cleaner, and More Responsible Planet.

PM Modi tweeted, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let’s deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).