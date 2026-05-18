Fare Hike Under Consideration for MSRTC Buses Amid Rising Fuel Costs, Maharashtra Minister Says No Immediate Increase

Mumbai, May 18: In view of the rising fuel costs faced by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), a proposal to increase passenger fares is under consideration. However, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik clarified that no immediate fare hike will be implemented, according to an official press note issued by the Office of the Transport Minister. A meeting of senior MSRTC officials was held on Monday at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Minister Pratap Sarnaik to discuss the impact of rising diesel prices. The meeting was attended by MSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sarnaik said that the recent increase in diesel prices is expected to impose an additional annual financial burden of around Rs 124 crore on the corporation. MSRTC requires an average of 10.87 lakh litres of diesel every day. Currently, diesel is supplied by Indian Oil Corporation, and the price per litre, which was Rs 88.21 last week, has now risen to Rs 91.31, an increase of Rs 3.10 per litre. Maharashtra: Violent Brawl Erupts Between 2 Groups at Petrol Pump in Washim Over Diesel Shortage; Video Surfaces.

Due to this increase, the corporation is incurring an additional daily expenditure of approximately Rs 33.7 lakh. Every month, this translates to around Rs 10 crore, and annually, the burden is expected to reach nearly Rs 124 crore. According to the release, Sarnaik further stated that MSRTC is already facing financial difficulties and suffered a loss of approximately Rs 76 crore in April 2026 alone. The increasing fuel costs are directly impacting the corporation's financial health, and in the future, a fare revision may become necessary.

However, he clarified that no fare increase will be implemented immediately. Under the guidance of the central and state governments, a proposal for fare revision linked to fuel price hikes will be submitted to the State Transport Authority for approval. A final decision will be taken only after the relevant authority grants approval. The government is also exploring various alternatives to ensure that the financial burden on ordinary passengers remains minimal. Special emphasis is being placed on fuel conservation, increasing the use of e-buses, cost-control measures, and initiatives to boost revenue. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Fuel Prices Increased Nationwide Amid Surge in Global Crude Oil Costs; Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Other Major Indian Cities.

He also noted that ST services remain an essential mode of public transport for people in rural areas, and maintaining uninterrupted service while ensuring financial stability remains one of the corporation's biggest challenges.

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