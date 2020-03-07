FIA 'crisis Cell' to Meet Every Two Days to Discuss Coronavirus

Paris, Mar 7 (AFP) The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said they had created a "crisis cell" to meet every two days to monitor the rapidly increasing global threat posed by the deadly coronavirus as motorsport reels from a number of cancelled events.

"An FIA Crisis Cell has been established and convenes every second day to consider the latest developments around the world," said a statement.

"The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming competitions and take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public, including the postponement of competitions where necessary."

So far, the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, which was set for April 19 in Shanghai, has been axed as has the March 21 Formula E race slated for Sanya on the Chinese island of Hainan.

On Friday, the Formula E race in Rome, which was due to be held on April 4, was also cancelled. (AFP)

