New York, March 7: Bishop Emanuel Shaleta, the head of the Chaldean Catholic Diocese of St. Peter the Apostle, was arrested at San Diego International Airport on Thursday, March 5, while allegedly attempting to flee the country. The 69-year-old prelate is facing 17 felony counts, including eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated white-collar crime enhancement. Following his detention by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, Shaleta was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, where he is currently being held on USD 125,000 bail.

The arrest follows a multi-month investigation by the Sheriff's Fraud Unit that began in August 2025. Authorities were reportedly alerted by a representative of the St. Peter Chaldean Cathedral in El Cajon, who provided documents and statements indicating the potential misappropriation of church funds. Financial records reviewed during the probe suggest that at least USD 427,000, and possibly as much as USD 1 million, went missing under Shaleta's leadership. The bishop has since submitted his resignation to the Vatican, which had already launched its own internal inquiry into his conduct.

The core of the criminal case involves claims that Bishop Shaleta diverted church-owned assets for personal use. Investigators allege that rental payments from a church-owned social hall were paid directly to Shaleta in cash. According to an investigation by the Catholic outlet The Pillar, the bishop reportedly attempted to "reimburse" the missing funds using checks signed by him from a cathedral charity account intended to assist families in need.

Shaleta has publicly denied the charges, telling his congregation during a February mass that he had "never abused any penny of the church money." He claimed that undocumented funds were donations given to him specifically for the poor, and he accused "vicious" media campaigns of targeting the Chaldean clergy.

Beyond the financial charges, the bishop has been the subject of a Vatican-ordered investigation into personal misconduct. A private investigator’s report sent to the Vatican allegedly placed Shaleta’s vehicle at a gentlemen's club in Tijuana, Mexico, which reportedly operates as a brothel. Further allegations suggest the bishop maintained a joint bank account with a former parish secretary, with whom he allegedly shared frequent, unaccounted-for travel and expenses.

The Chaldean Patriarchate confirmed that it had received numerous complaints regarding "inappropriate relationships" and the "mishandling of diocesan funds." While the church initially called for patience to allow the truth to be discerned, the Vatican intensified its oversight after the scale of the alleged embezzlement became clear.

Bishop Shaleta has led the San Diego-based diocese, which serves thousands of Chaldean Catholics (an Eastern Rite of the Catholic Church primarily from Iraq), since 2017. The arrest has sent shockwaves through the El Cajon community, where the church plays a central role in the lives of many Iraqi-American refugees and immigrants.

Legal proceedings are expected to move forward quickly, with Shaleta’s arraignment scheduled for March 9 at the Superior Court in El Cajon. If convicted on all counts, including the white-collar crime enhancement, which applies to losses exceeding USD 100,000, the bishop could face significant prison time in addition to heavy financial restitution.

