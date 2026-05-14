FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira, BTS and Madonna To Headline First-Ever Halftime Show During Finals

The World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy-band BTS. FIFA has announced that, for the first time, the final at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include a Super Bowl-style concert. The governing body said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising USD 100 million to help children access education and soccer. ‘Dai Dai’: Shakira Teases New FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem With Burna Boy; Overjoyed Football Fans Say ‘Never Felt This Free Before’ (Watch Video).

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it would bring together “music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause.” “Every child should have the opportunity to dream, and together we can help make that possible,” he posted on Instagram. The show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show Performers Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

The Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show - attracting the world's biggest stars for spectacular performances. This year featured Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. Previous headliners included Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and Rhianna.

But halftime shows are not so commonplace in soccer, with events such as the Champions League final featuring a pre-match concert. This year will see the Killers headline European club soccer's biggest game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest. Shakira, Burna Boy Release 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Dai Dai'.

FIFA describes its halftime show as “a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture and purpose, broadcast live around the world.”This year's World Cup is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and runs through June and July.

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