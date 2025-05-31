New Delhi, May 31: A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in Delhi, officials said on Saturday. This is the first fatality in the capital amid the current surge in cases. According to official data, Delhi has 294 active COVID-19 cases. "The woman was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy. The COVID-19 finding was incidental," an official said. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Health Department Asks Hospitals to Keep ICU Beds, Oxygen Supplies Ready to Handle Coronavirus Cases After State Reports 84 New Patients.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that 19 Covid patients are hospitalised in Delhi, but there is no need to worry. The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are prepared to deal with any eventuality, she said.

