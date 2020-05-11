First Repatriation Flight to City to Arrive Tuesday

Mangaluru, May 11 (PTI) The first repatriation flight from Dubai to the city as part of Vande Bharat mission will land at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Tuesday.

All the arrangements have been made to receive the passengers.

Entry to the airport has been barred to the general public and relatives of the returnees, Daskhina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said in a release.

The flight with 177 passengers on board will arrive at the MIA at 10 pm.

The passengers will be made to undergo a medical check-up and will later be sent to a quarantine facility (hotels or hostels) arranged by the administration or to the hospital if anyone is found symptomatic.

Officials have been assigned to receive the passengers, look after hotel bookings, arranging transport and taking the passengers to the quarantine centres.

The repatriates will have the option for choosing their quarantine centres.

Online booking facilities are arranged at the airport if they choose a specific hotel for their quarantine period.

