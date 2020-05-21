First Special Train Originating on South Central Railway Takes to the Track from Secunderabad to New Delhi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): The initiative of Indian Railways to run special train services in the current times took a form shape forward on South Central Railway when the first special train to originate on the zone commenced journey from Secunderabad to New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.The first special train carried 1003 passengers.In a statement, South Central Railway stated that the fully air-conditioned superfast special train service departed from Secunderabad at 13.15 hours yesterday and is scheduled to reach New Delhi at 10.40 hours today, completing the journey in 21 hours and 25 minutes.This is going to be a weekly service departing Secunderabad on Wednesdays while in the return, the train will start from New Delhi on Sundays.In line with the advisory intimated to all the booked confirmed travellers of the train, prior formalities including thermal screening of the passengers, ticket checking etc., to board the train duly adhering to social distance and mask-wearing practices.The passengers were also provided with sanitizers to maintain personal hygiene. Elderly passengers and those else who required assistance were shifted to the coaches with the help of wheelchairs.Prior to the commencement of the journey, due precautions were taken at Secunderabad station which was totally cleared and disinfected to ensure health safety of the passengers. (ANI)

