Former Tottenham Hotspur Player Jimmy Greaves Hospitalised

London [UK], April 8 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday stated that the club's former player, Jimmy Greaves, is currently being treated in hospital. However, the club did not reveal the reason behind his hospitalisation.The club said it is in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course. "We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital," Tottenham Hotspur said on the microblogging website Twitter. "We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course. Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family," it added. (ANI)

