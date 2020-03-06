Four Held in Teynampet Crude Bombs Case Sent to Madurai Central Prison Till Mar 11

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Four accused, who were arrested allegedly for hurling a country-made bomb at a car in Teynampet, were sent to Madurai Central Prison on remand till March 11 by the Madurai court on Friday. "The four were held in connection with the matter where 2 bike-borne men allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at a car passing near Teynampet police station on March 3. They have been sent to Madurai Central Prison on remand till March 11 by a Madurai court yesterday," police said. No injuries were reported in the incident.Teynampet is one of the busiest commercial localities in the city of Chennai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)