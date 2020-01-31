Free Electricity, Water and Bus Rides Will Be Stopped if BJP Comes to Power: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that if BJP is voted to power in the national capital then free electricity, water and bus rides will be stopped."The BJP's manifesto has proven that if people vote it to power then Free electricity, Free water and Free bus rides will be stopped. People should think and vote," Kejriwal tweeted.Earlier today, BJP released its manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 in which it promised that if BJP is voted to power in the national capital then it will provide wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor.BJP made a host of promises on women's safety, unauthorised and resettlement colonies, providing jobs etc in its manifesto.Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base.Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

