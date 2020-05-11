Fresh COVID-19 Case in UP's Shamli, District's Tally Rises to 23

Muzaffarnagar, May 11 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Monday, pushing the district's tally to 23, a senior officer said.

Shamli had become coronavirus-free and was declared an orange zone a week ago after all 18 patients in the district recovered. Later, fresh cases were reported in the district.

A trader who used to go to Delhi everyday to buy vegetables tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

There are five active cases in the district. All these patients are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhinjhana town, she told reporters here.

Earlier, two vegetable market agents and three of their family members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the district.

