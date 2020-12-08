42A week after recreating Friends' iconic turkey scene on Thanksgiving, actor Courteney Cox on Tuesday revealed how she pulled it off. Cox took to Instagram to share another behind-the-scenes video where she is seen struggling to get her head inside the turkey. Courteney Cox Wishes Friends Fans Happy Thanksgiving by Re-Creating Turkey Head Dance (Watch Video)

The video begins with a disclaimer advising "vegan discretion". As the video follows, Cox is seen with her head covered in plastic and towels as she splits the legs of a raw turkey. She is then seen struggling to get her head inside the turkey as she complains of feeling "gross," and the "bone" hurting her. Courteney Cox Is All Set to Return As Gale Weathers in Scream Reboot

Here's How Courteney Cox Recreated the Iconic Turkey Scene:

The video ends with the turkey roasting in the oven. "The (gross) truth," she wrote in the caption of the video. A much-awaited reunion special of the mega-hit show has been scheduled for March 2021.

