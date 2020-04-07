FSL Experts Who Visited Nizamuddin Area Advised to Self-quarantine

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): All experts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) who visited Nizamuddin area have been advised to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure in the wake of novel coronavirus. In Nizamuddin area, where Tablighi Jammat event took place emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds of people linked with gathering tested positive for coronavirus. Teams of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) scientists and Delhi Police Crime Branch visited the Markaz Nizamuddin on Sunday to carry out an investigation in connection with a congregation held here in which thousands of people took part between March 13 and March 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)