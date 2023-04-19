As each African country faces its own political trials and tribulations, hip hop plays a pivotal role in voicing those struggles. We look into the impact of hip hop and activism.And how important it is to speak up for those that have no voice.

Killa Ace talks to us and other Gambian musicians about the music industry and how the country has restricted artists, the media, and citizens speaking out against dictatorship. The various musicians give us their perspective on the importance of hip hop and politics, and how it empowers Gambians.

Evy Crazy talks to us about struggles as a female rapper in Senegal

Senegal's rap scene has a new kid on the block. Evy Crazy is leading the way for women rappers in West Africa. Here's her story!

An exclusive interview with Peter Okoye aka P-Square

The Nigerian hip hop duo P-Square tell us how important it is to be vocal when it comes to politics and empowering youth.

My City Timbuktu

West Africa's legendary city, Timbuktu, was rocked by jihadist violence in 2012. Now the city, visited for centuries by scholars and travelers, is reawakening. A slam poet takes us through the culturally rich city.

P-Square Live on Stage

Nigerian hip hop artist live on stage

