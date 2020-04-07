Goa Cabinet to Discuss Lockdown Extension ON Wednesday

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Goa cabinet is slated to take a call on Wednesday on whether to extend the COVID-19 lockdown beyond April 14 in the state or not. And if it does get extended, then in what manner. "Goa cabinet to meet tomorrow April 8 at 11.30 am to seek suggestions from ministers if we need to extend lockdown and in what manner it should be. Suggestions will be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant."The cabinet meeting tomorrow to decide on the issue of extending the lockdown. The decision will be taken after taking all ministers into confidence," he added.Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 cases were reported today, Goa Health Department said on Tuesday.The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 326 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 117. (ANI)

