Gopal Reddy New MP Chief Secretary

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh government on Monday night appointed senior IAS officer M Gopal Reddy as the new chief secretary of the state.

Reddy, a 1985 batch officer, will take charge of the office on Tuesday.

He was working as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) prior to his appointment as chief secretary, official sources said.

He will replace current chief secretary S R Mohanty (1982 Batch), who has been appointed as director general of RCPV Academy of Administration.

Mohanty is retiring on March 31, the sources added.

