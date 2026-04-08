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Authorities in Gurugram have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in IMT Manesar after roughly 7,000 contractual workers launched a strike on Wednesday, April 8. The industrial hub witnessed significant unrest as employees from over half a dozen companies halted work to demand wage hikes and improved working conditions. To prevent further escalation, the district administration has prohibited the gathering of five or more people and restricted the carrying of weapons in the area.

Industrial Unrest Spreads in IMT Manesar

The current wave of protests follows recent labour friction at Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India Private Limited. On Wednesday, the unrest expanded to include contractual employees from multiple other firms within the Manesar industrial belt. A significant number of women workers joined the demonstrations, with thousands sitting outside factory gates to press their demands. Gurugram Shocker: Yoga Teacher, Wife Accused of Blackmailing Woman With Objectionable Photos and Videos.

The primary grievances cited by the workers include stagnant wages and a lack of basic workplace amenities. As the strike intensified, police presence was increased across the sector to manage the crowds.

Workers Clashes With Local Police

The situation turned tense when police officers attempted to negotiate with the striking employees to clear factory entrances. Reports indicate that an altercation ensued, during which some officers were allegedly pushed and shoved. Authorities also claimed that certain individuals attempted to snatch mobile phones from personnel on duty. Following these skirmishes, the police department notified the district administration of a potential breakdown in law and order, prompting the immediate issuance of restrictive orders.

Administrative Restrictions Imposed in IMT Manesar

Gurugram District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar signed the order enforcing Section 163 (the successor to Section 144 of the CrPC) to maintain public safety and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. "These orders have been implemented to maintain peace and law and order, ensure public safety, and maintain smooth traffic flow," DC Kumar stated. "The orders will take effect immediately and will remain in effect until further orders," he added. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Dies Within 4 Months of Wedding, Husband Accused of Injecting Her With Poison.

Under the current mandate:

Gatherings of five or more people without prior permission are strictly prohibited.

The carrying of weapons, including firearms, sticks, or knives, is banned in public places.

Blocking of roads or obstructing public paths is prohibited.

IMT Manesar is a critical industrial node for the automotive and manufacturing sectors in Northern India. Disruptions here often have a ripple effect on global supply chains. The administration’s quick move to impose Section 163 reflects a strategy to prevent a repeat of past industrial violence that has historically plagued the region during labour-management disputes. Labour unions have yet to issue a formal response to the imposition of Section 163, but many workers remain stationed near industrial sites as of Wednesday evening.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).