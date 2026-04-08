Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul marked his resurgent form with a blistering 29-ball half-century against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Reaching the milestone at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rahul debuted a touching celebration dedicated to his daughter, Evaarah. The cricketer, who welcomed Evaarah with his wife Athiya Shetty in March 2025, has frequently spoken about the positive influence fatherhood has had on his career. Chasing a formidable 211, Rahul’s aggressive 92 anchored the Capitals’ innings. His performance remains pivotal to Delhi's momentum in the 2026 season. Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Live Score Updates, IPL 2026 Match 14.

KL Rahul Celebrates His Maiden IPL 2026 Fifty

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