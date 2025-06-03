The second annual Gotham Television Awards concluded Monday night in New York City, where this year's TV shows were revealed as the small-screen awards season hits high gear, reported Deadline. Netflix's Adolescence sweeped the floor with all the nominations it was a part of, it tied in the supporting performance category with Owen Cooper's win and Jenny Slate's accolade for Dying for Sex‘Adolescence’ Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography (LatestLY Exclusive).

Meanwhile, Max's The Pitt, CBS' Matlock and FX/Hulu's Dying for Sex, which had three noms apiece, took home a Gotham each, reported Deadline. The former clinched the Breakout Drama category, while Kathy Bates won for lead performance in a drama. Apple TV+'s The Studio won the Breakthrough Comedy Series award.

In this year's Gotham, the newly created category of Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming went to HBO/Max's documentary Pee-wee as Himself. This year's Gothams also celebrated their tribute honorees during the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as director Hwang Dong-hyuk, received Creator Tributes while Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid's Tale received the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, reported Deadline.

Here's the full winners list below:

Breakthrough Limited Series

Adolescence: (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)ANDJenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Breakthrough Drama Series

The Pitt: R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Pee-wee as Himself: Matt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Social Studies Lauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Breakthrough Comedy Series

The Studio: Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Julio Torres, Fantasmas (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys (Hulu)