Given the overwhelming success of Netflix’s blockbuster show Adolescence, schools in the UK have decided to use it to teach anti-misogyny lessons. UK Secondary schools will be screening Adolescence as part of a government-sponsored scheme. The show's sensitive portrayal of the subject has been garnering praise from all corners. ‘Adolescence’ Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography (LatestLY Exclusive).

As per Variety, stressing the need to make the show accessible to the children, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you — it hit home hard. It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show." Starmer added, "As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges and deal with malign influences."

He further stressed, "Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises." The success of Adolescence has come amidst growing concern over children's increasing and unsupervised use of smartphones with access to extreme misogynistic content by influencers such as Andrew Tate, and his brother, Tristan, who are accused of some serious crimes like human trafficking. Adolescence revolves around the Miller family whose life is overturned when 13-year-old Jamie is accused of murdering his classmate. The series delves into the intense investigation, exploring themes of family, truth, and justice. ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix: Alia Bhatt Reviews Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Hit Thriller Series, Praises the ‘Magic of Storytelling’.

The four-episode series has been shot in one continuous take per episode. Directed by Philip Barantini, actors Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease have brought the characters to life with their powerful portrayal. Written by Jack Thorn, along with Stephen Graham, the series has been jointly produced by Warp Films, It's All Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions, Plan B Entertainment, and One Shoe Films.

