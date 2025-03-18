Adolescence Review: Just when you start criticising Netflix for dropping stinkers like The Electric State, they go ahead and release a brilliant series that almost redeems the platform... almost. If last year that honour went to Baby Reindeer, this year it’s been claimed by the British mini-series Adolescence. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham - the latter also starring in a pivotal role - Adolescence is a mere four episodes long, but each one has the power to shake you, whether through its masterful filmmaking, its harrowing drama, or both. It’s an extraordinary feat of storytelling that also serves as a wake-up call for society. ‘Adolescence’: From Cast To Plot – All You Need To Know About Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s British Netflix Series and How To Watch It Online.

I’ll admit, before diving into Adolescence, I had no idea terms like 'manosphere' even existed. I’d heard of 'incel,' but I hadn’t fully grasped the context in which it’s used. And don’t even get me started on the different meanings behind each coloured heart emoji - borrowing Roger Murtaugh’s iconic line, "I’m too old for this."

It’s not that toxic bullying and incel-like behaviour didn’t exist when I was growing up, in school or college. Back then, we just didn’t have the fancy labels for it, or I wasn't aware of them. Yet, the suffering and repercussions still haunt us today. Now, it’s all amplified, thanks to social media exacerbating these issues. It’s refreshing - and disturbing - to see a show tackle this head-on, highlighting the alarming implications of kids being influenced by figures like Andrew Tate.

'Adolescence' Review - The Plot

The story centres around the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) for the alleged murder of his schoolmate, Katie. The series delves into the circumstances of the crime, questioning who the real victim is and whether a meek-looking boy like Jamie could commit such a horrific act against someone he knows. The answers might leave you reeling.

Watch the Trailer of 'Adolescence':

Each episode is set in a different location, focusing on a different set of characters, some of whom overlap as the mystery unfolds. But the show isn’t really about solving the crime - it’s about exploring the psychology and environmental factors that turn an innocent mind towards something irredeemable. It examines how society’s rigid notions of masculinity and femininity corrupt and bully young minds.

'Adolescence' Review - The Incredible Single-Take Sequences

One of the show’s most striking features is its use of long, unbroken takes, which the creators claim were achieved without any sneaky editing tricks. This isn’t just a gimmick - it’s a technical marvel that keeps you glued to the screen. Cinematographer Matthew Lewis deserves immense credit for pulling off these feats, which not only captivate but also enhance the storytelling. The seamless camera work draws you into the drama, making it impossible to look away. It’s a technique that works brilliantly in our attention-deficit world, keeping the narrative tight and eliciting stellar performances from the cast. If you’re interested in filmmaking, the blocking and coordination between the camera, actors, and directors in Adolescence are a masterclass in themselves.

A Still From Adolescence (Photo Credits: IMDb)

There are moments that left me utterly astounded. Take, for instance, a chase scene towards the end of the second episode, which begins in a classroom, winds through school corridors, and spills out into a busy street. Or the same episode’s closing shot, where the camera floats like a gently swaying balloon, offering an aerial view of the town before settling on the crime scene. It’s breathtaking.

In the final episode, the camera unbrokenly follows a family on a seemingly mundane trip to the supermarket, only for tensions to erupt before they return home in sombreness. It’s moments like these that showcase the show’s technical brilliance.

'Adolescence' Review - The Rivetting First Two Episodes

But as I mentioned earlier, the single-take cinematography isn’t just a flashy trick - it amplifies the drama, lulling you into a false sense of perceptions before yanking the rug out from under you. The first episode is a prime example. It opens with a police car outside Jamie’s house, followed by officers barging in to arrest him, shocking his helpless family. Most of the episode unfolds inside the police station, where we’re left in the dark about the crime and why Jamie is the prime suspect. The contrast between the aggressive arrest and the calm, almost clinical questioning at the station is jarring (in a nice way). By the end of the episode, I was left slack-jawed by the turn of events - though perhaps not as shaken as Jamie’s father, Eddie (Stephen Graham).

A Still From Adolescence (Photo Credits: IMDb)

The second episode sees investigating officers DI Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and DS Misha Frank (Faye Marsay) visit Jamie’s school - where Luke’s son Adam also studies - to uncover the motive and locate the murder weapon. It’s an episode that would make Aaron Sorkin proud, with its continuous tracking shots that shift focus between characters while exposing instances of bullying and the school’s lackadaisical management. Amidst the investigation, there’s even a touching father-son moment. Ashley Walters delivers a standout performance here, though the entire cast shines, particularly Fatima Bojang as Jade, Katie’s grieving friend.

'Adolescence' Review - A Masterful Third Episode

This episode also introduces the incel culture, which may have played a role in the crime. The implications of this are explored further in the third episode, which is easily the most disturbing of the series. Nearly the entire episode is set in a juvenile psychiatric training centre, focusing on the conversations between Jamie and his psychologist, Briony (Erin Doherty). Shot in a single take, the episode hinges on the verbal tug-of-war between the two. Incel Meaning: What Is the Incel Culture? The Red Pill, Incels and Toxic Masculinity, Inside a Dark World of Online Hate Explained After Netflix’s Crime Drama ‘Adolescence’.

A Still From Adolescence (Photo Credits: Netflix)

I won’t spoil the details, but Owen Cooper delivers what is arguably the best performance by a young actor in years. His range of emotions is staggering, and by the end, I was as emotionally exhausted as Briony. Erin Doherty is equally brilliant, and together along with the making, they elevate Adolescence into one of the greatest shows ever made. Yes, I said it.

'Adolescence' Review - A Heartbreaking Conclusion

The fourth episode is a slow burn, set 13 months after the initial events. Jamie is still in a correctional facility awaiting trial, while the rest of the Miller family tries to navigate their new reality. They put on a brave face, but their pain is palpable - when a couple of kids graffiti 'Nonse' (a misspelt 'nonce') on their van, we know that's just one of the many taunts they have been enduring over months.

A Still From Adolescence (Photo Credits: IMDb)

One of the episode's portions features a seemingly nonchalant family ride where Eddie and his wife, Manda (Christine Tremarco), share the story of how they started dating their embarrassed daughter. It’s a moment of happiness that feels so awkward in a show that disturbingly displayed the impact of toxic online culture an episode before. But it doesn’t last long, as the family’s anguish resurfaces, culminating in a heart-wrenching breakdown by Eddie. If you don’t tear up during that final scene, there’s only one explanation-- you’re Andrew Tate.

A Still From Adolescence (Photo Credits: IMDb)

Which brings me to Stephen Graham. There’s a scene in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch where Graham’s character is trapped in a perilous situation, and his facial expressions alone convey the sheer helplessness of the moment. He’s been phenomenal in This Is England, Boardwalk Empire, and Boiling Point, but here, in a series he helped create, he delivers his finest performance yet. There’s a scene where Eddie watches his son undergo a strip search at the police station, and the camera lingers on his face, capturing his helplessness, anger, and revulsion. It’s a masterclass in acting. And that’s before you even get to the fourth episode, where the actor gets more scope to shine as an actor, particularly in the scene where he shares a heartbreaking conversation with Manda (Christine Tremarco is equally outstanding). Graham is a force of nature, and if Adolescence doesn’t sweep the awards in the limited series categories next year, I’ll be sorely disappointed.

'Adolescence' Review - Final Thoughts

Just be prepared - Adolescence is not an easy watch, but it’s an essential one, whether you’re a lover of good filmmaking or simply someone who cares about family and society. From its unflinching portrayal of the impact of toxic online culture to its heart-wrenching performances, this is a show that lingers long in your memory after the final credits roll. Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and the entire cast deliver career-defining work, while the seamless direction and cinematography, coupled with some brilliant writing, elevate it to the realm of a masterpiece. Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 5.0

