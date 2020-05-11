Guj Govt Amends APMC Act, BJP Says Move Will Help Farmers

Ahmedabad, May 11 (PTI) Traders holding licence issued by an Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) can now purchase agricultural produce from any market yard in Gujarat as the state government has amended a related act through an ordinance.

The ordinance seeking to amend Gujarat Agricultural Produce Market Act of 1963 was promulgated on May 7 as the state Assembly is not in session.

Now, a trader registered with one APMC and holding licence of that market yard, can purchase agricultural produce from any APMC in the state using one licence, something which was barred under the present law.

Another amendment allows traders to buy agricultural produce directly from farmers by visiting their fields.

Traders will not be required to pay any market fee to the APMCs if they buy directly from farmers, stated the ordinance.

The BJP said it would help farmers get better prices for their produce.

