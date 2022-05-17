Seems like Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and 'Manike Mage Hithe' Sri Lankan hitmaker Yohani have joined hands for a new song. On Monday, Yohani took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with Guru. "Collab Loading," she captioned the post. Singer Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe Song Gets A Bhojpuri Rap Twist By YouTuber Bihari Gypsy Soul And This Rendition Is Going Viral! (Watch Video).

Yohani and Guru's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments from social media users. "Two Amazing Talented Singers," a netizen commented."Can't wait for your song," another one wrote. However, the two have not disclosed any details regarding their collaboration. When 'Manike Mage Hithe' Girl Yohani Tried Singing Bollywood Song 'Aati Kya Khandala' And Had an Epic Fail (Watch Throwback Video).

Meanwhile, Yohani, who became an Instagram sensation with her popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe', will be seen singing the Bollywood version of the viral song in Indra Kumar's Thank God, which features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

