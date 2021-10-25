Singer Yohani Diloka de Silva, widely known as Yohani and also Rap Princess of Sri Lanka, shot to fame across the globe her cover of “Manike Mage Hithe”. Well, the song is going to be remade in Hindi in the upcoming film Thank God and the music of it would be composed by Tanishk Bagchi. But before that you got to hear the Bhojpuri rendition of it. Yes, the “Manike Mage Hithe” song has got a Bhjopuri Rap twist and it is given by YouTuber Bihari Gypsy Soul and it’s all swag.

Watch Manike Mage Hithe Song With A Bhojpuri Twist:

Manike Mange Hite with a Bhojpuri touch!!!! Enjoy 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ne0QwNryUR — arunoday (@arunodayprakash) October 24, 2021

