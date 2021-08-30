The young Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva became extremely popular after her song 'Manike Mage Hithe' gone viral. The video of the song has garnered over 70 million views on YouTube. However, while scrolling through her Instagram handle we found a throwback video of her wherein she tried singing the hit Bollywood Hindi song 'Aati Kya Khandala' from Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer 'Ghulam' and had an epic fail. Take a look:

