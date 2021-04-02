Supermodel and wife of singer Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin recently revealed why she chose to step away from Twitter. According to Fox News, the 24-year-old model told Dr Jessica Clemons in a new video on her YouTube channel, "The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I'm gonna throw up." Baldwin said that every time she opened the popular social media application she was often met with a "very toxic environment," especially with regards to internet trolls. Justin Bieber and Wifey Hailey Baldwin Get Matching Tattoos in Honour of the Singer’s New Hit Song (See Pics).

"I think when you're going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you're like, 'Is there something that I'm not seeing that they see?'" Baldwin said. To combat the potential ill effects of constant social media use, the 'Drop the Mic' co-host said she now limits when she uses the apps. Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Sold Their Grand Beverly Hills Mansion at This Price

"When I look at my comments now, when I put up a photo or a video or anything, I know it's only going to be people that I know are only going to be positive and only going to be encouraging and uplifting," she explained about limiting her Instagram account settings to those who can see her posts.

The supermodel also said that she also only checks Instagram on the weekends. However, Baldwin is not the only celebrity who has quit Twitter. In March, model Chrissy Teigen also announced her Twitter exit, leaving behind the 13.7 million followers she had on the social media platform.

