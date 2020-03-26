Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Her Favourite Fielding Drill

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday revealed her favourite type of fielding drill.Harmanpreet was doing an #AskHarman session on Twitter, and the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women asked her as to what is her favourite fielding drill?To this question, she replied: "Skyrocketing catches".India recently made the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur.The Women in Blue had to suffer a loss in the summit clash against hosts Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).The final clash was a historic moment for women's sport as it recorded the highest audience for a standalone women's event in Australia.However, Harmanpeet did not have a good tournament as she managed to score just 30 runs in the entire competition. (ANI)

