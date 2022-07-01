New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): National Doctor's Day is an occasion celebrated annually on July 1 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy by acknowledging the contributions of doctors toward mankind.

It was first celebrated in the year 1991 to show gratitude for the hard work and contribution of Dr Roy, who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician.

There can be no better way to remember the doctor whose story is that of hard work, grit, talent, determination despite racial discrimination, love for his country and unmatched dedication to his profession. He was an eminent physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal for 14 years, from 1948 till his death in 1962.

Dr Roy also played a great role in establishing medical institutions like Jadavpur TB Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital among others and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings on the special occasion and said doctors play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

"Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier," PM Modi tweeted.

The theme for this year's National Doctors' Day is 'Family Doctors on the Front Line', which emphasizes the contribution of doctors who care for the whole family or a community.

In the past few years, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences once again shed light on how doctors work round-the-clock shifts to save lives and use their knowledge of the body to aid those in need. For this reason, they are considered among the most important public servants.

This day is commemorated by organizing several events and activities in the honor of doctors. Free medical check-ups and camps are organized at healthcare centers in order to promote free-of-cost medical services.

Doctor's Day is not just celebrated in India but also in different countries, however, on different dates. In the United States, it is observed on March 30, in Cuba on December 3 and in Iran, it is celebrated on August 23. (ANI)

