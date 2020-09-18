Washington D.C. [USA], September 18 (ANI): New research from King's College London has found that COVID-19 may be diagnosed on the same emergency scans intended to diagnose stroke.

The findings have important implications in the management of patients presenting with suspected stroke through early identification of COVID-19.

Also Read | Brazilian Butt-Lift Surgery Kills Transgender Woman Who Travelled to Miami to Get Bigger Bum Despite Florida’s Restriction Against Fat Injection.

In a paper published today in the American Journal of Neuroradiology, study lead and Senior Lecturer in Neuroimaging at King's College London, Dr Tom Booth said the emergency scans captured images of the top of the lungs where a fluffiness known as 'ground glass opacification' allowed COVID-19 to be diagnosed.

225 patients were examined from three London Hyper-Acute Stroke Units. The emergency stroke scan consisted of computed tomography (CT) of the head and neck blood vessels.

Also Read | Pfizer Vaccine Update: Clinical Trial Bets on Early Win Against Coronavirus As Drugmaker Expects Vaccine Candidate to Show Clear Evidence of Effectiveness.

Dr Booth said the results show that when the team saw these changes in the top of the lungs during the emergency scan, they were able to reliably and accurately diagnose COVID-19 and the changes also predicted increased mortality.

"This is particularly relevant given the limitations of currently available Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing as it takes time to complete the test and sometimes it is inaccurate," Dr Booth said.

"Additionally, our data have prognostic information given the increased mortality in those with lung changes shown in our cohort. These are useful results because the changes are simple for radiologists and other doctors to see. This is "free information" from a scan intended for another purpose yet extremely valuable," added Dr Booth.

Primarily, the findings allow earlier selection of the appropriate level of personal protective equipment (PPE) and attendant staff numbers, triage to appropriate inpatient ward settings, self-isolation, and contact tracing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)