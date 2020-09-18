The unregulated market of enhancement surgeries, fillers, butt lifts and boob jobs have always been a topic of discussion with medical experts showing concerns related to the impacts of such aesthetic procedures. Recently, a transgender woman died after undergoing a Brazilian Butt-Lift surgery for which she travelled all the way to Miami despite Florida's recent restrictions on fat injection surgeries. With an aim to get bigger, rounder butt, she had gone all the way to the Miami however, the Brazilian Butt-Lift botch up went so badly that she lost her life.

46-year-old, Gia Romualdo-Rodriguez, breathed her last at the Xiluet clinic in Miami after her oxygen levels and heart rate plummeted during the botched up Brazilian butt lift surgery. As she was transitioning into becoming a woman, she wanted to get her breasts and butt done. Surgeon Dr Stephanie Stover, who is certified with the American Board of Plastic Surgery, was handling her case and when she saw the patient was in medical distress she called 911 after which she was rushed to hospital suffering an embolism brought on by a blocked blood vessel. She was declared dead and it was ruled an accident caused by the fat injected into her buttocks. Billionaire Dies After Penis Enlargement Surgery; Diamond Trader Reportedly had ‘Napoleon Complex’.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose are among those who are rumoured to have undergone the procedure, which is so fraught with danger that the Florida Board of Medicine last year published new restrictions to try and lowe the number of patients killed. Those rules ban surgeons from injecting fat into or below a patient's gluteal muscles – glutes – because of the high risk of piercing the gluteal vein. Rupturing that vein with one of the fat shots can cause fat clots to travel to the heart and lungs and make those organs fail. Florida’s new rules stipulate that surgeons should inject fat below the skin, but above the muscle – although three ‘fat clot’ deaths have happened since it went into place. Surgeons have urged anyone seeking any kind of cosmetic procedure to research it, and possible plastic surgeons thoroughly. They have also cautioned against patients undergoing too many surgeries in one day.

An OnlyFans model from Delhi who is warning against fake testimonies such companies have. She revealed about her botched butt lift surgery that left her unable to sit down for four months. She is now warning against falling for fake reviews made for such companies. 25-year-old Shilpa Sethi, who boasts a whopping 1.5m followers on Instagram heard about butt lift surgeries a few years ago, she wanted to opt for the Brazilian Butt Lift surgery in which the fat from the waist is transferred to the bum. She saved up the $10,000 as she wasn’t happy with her ‘very flat’ butt, she revealed to Unilad Cooking Oil Injected into Woman's Butt Who Is Now Fighting for Life After Bum Lift Goes Horribly Wrong!

A Brazilian celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon called Dr Bumbum has gone on the run following the death of a patient just hours after undergoing cosmetic surgery at his home in Rio de Janeiro. Denis Furtado was considered capable of performing magic on women’s bodies, in particular their bottoms, and became known throughout the country for his expertise.

