Washington, September 18: Pfizer Inc has raised hope for people across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic betting that its vaccine trial will prove as an early win against the deadly infection. According to a report by Reuters, Pfizer Inc has said that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate will show clear evidence of effectiveness early in its clinical trial. The revelation was made after the internal documents reviewed by Reuters that explains how the trial is being conducted. Pfizer, which has partnered with German drugmaker BioNTech, is confident of rolling out its vaccine by 2020-end if granted regulatory approval by October. Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Can be Given to Americans by 2020-End if Granted FDA Nod by October, Says CEO Albert Bourla.

Earlier, Pfizer had already said that it will come to know by October end whether the vaccine is safe and effective. The coronanavirus vaccine is being developed together by Pfizer with Germany’s BioNTech SE. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has said that if the vaccine is shown to work by then, it would immediately seek regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had said that a COVID-19 vaccine is possible before the November 3 voting in the the country. However, scientists have raised concerns and questioned if the drugmakers will have enough evidence to achieve success by that time. All eyes are on the Food and Drug Administrator (FDA), which is expected to take the final decision on Pfizer vaccine by October-end.

